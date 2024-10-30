J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,991 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PayPal alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.