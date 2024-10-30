J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 60,262 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $263,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 64,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of NHS opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

