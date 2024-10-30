J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 11,762 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

