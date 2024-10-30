J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $248.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.55 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

