J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE OTIS opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
