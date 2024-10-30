J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.