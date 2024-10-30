J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $5,080,586. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

