J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 72,612 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 109.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 252,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

