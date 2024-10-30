J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,514 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

