Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

