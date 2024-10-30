Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 26,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 56,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

