Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 345,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

