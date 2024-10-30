Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.5% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.