JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $116.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMDX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 29.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $652,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,514.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,205 shares of company stock worth $9,981,907 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

