JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 45,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.02. The stock has a market cap of $640.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.