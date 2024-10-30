Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 32.3% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.27. The firm has a market cap of $834.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

