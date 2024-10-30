Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $125.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of GL stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

