KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

