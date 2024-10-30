Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $63.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,582,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.