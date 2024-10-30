Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 144 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 72,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $462.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

