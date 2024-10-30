Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of Sanofi Q4 Earnings

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

