Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 39,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Lesaka Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lesaka Technologies
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.