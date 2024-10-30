Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 39,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,272,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 636,166 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,607,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 965,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

