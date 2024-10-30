LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

