Lincoln National (LNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

