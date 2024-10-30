Linkhome Industries (LHAI) Announces November 11th IPO

Linkhome Industries (LHAI) plans to raise $5 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of November 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last year, Linkhome Industries generated $4.7 million in revenue and $230,000 in net income. The company has a market-cap of $63 million.

Dawson James Securities and EF Hutton acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Linkhome Industries provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We operate a real estate platform to offer services, including real estate brokerage services, property rental management and home renovation. (Incorporated in Nevada) Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Linkhome Holdings filed terms for its IPO in an SEC filing on Oct. 2, 2024: The company is offering 1.25 million shares at $4.00 to raise $5.0 million.)Â “.

Linkhome Industries was founded in 2021 and has 8 employees. The company is located at 2 Executive Circle, Suite 100 Irvine, CA 92614 (800) 680-9158 and can be reached via phone at (800) 680-9158 or on the web at http://www.linkhomeai.com/.

