Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 297,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,848,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

