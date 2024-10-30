Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

