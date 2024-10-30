Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 205.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

