MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $313,762.37 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $313,762.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,050.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTSI stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $122.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 505,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

