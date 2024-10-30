MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as high as C$24.89 and last traded at C$24.88, with a volume of 88767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.22.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.75.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.17.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

