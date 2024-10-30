Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $645.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $595.00 to $645.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $583.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $398.59 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

