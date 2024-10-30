Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 70,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 231,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $640.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

