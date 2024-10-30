Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.02. The firm has a market cap of $640.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

