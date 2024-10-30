Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,727.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $584,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

