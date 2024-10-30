Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,297.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,410.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,394.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

