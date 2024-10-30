Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,865,985. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.
- On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $1,527,446.64.
- On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,527,287.68.
- On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.
- On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $1,490,567.92.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.
- On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,287,417.04.
TEAM opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.35 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.47.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 54.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
