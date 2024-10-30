Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $1,508,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,865,985. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,287,417.04.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.35 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 54.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.