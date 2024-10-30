Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

MSBI stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 12,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $312,703.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,433,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,350,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

