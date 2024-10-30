Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,376 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

