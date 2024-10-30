Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,121 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 93.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

