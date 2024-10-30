Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average of $250.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.71 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,367 shares of company stock valued at $32,539,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

