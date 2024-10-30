Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Read Our Latest Report on WPC

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.