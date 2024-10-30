Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

