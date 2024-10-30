ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Major Shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L Purchases 25,496 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 25,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $400,032.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,014.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $718,591.68.

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 381,995 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 683,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 262,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $3,345,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

