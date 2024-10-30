Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $2.62 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.