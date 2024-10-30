Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $2.62 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
