Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $880.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $933.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $903.56 and its 200 day moving average is $819.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 219.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

