Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.