Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Evian Delfabbro Purchases 62,998 Shares

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX – Get Free Report) insider Evian Delfabbro purchased 62,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$19,970.37 ($13,138.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, crushing, processing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Extension Hill mine and Shine mine deposit in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, as well as operates haulage of the ore through road and rail for export from the Geraldton Port.

