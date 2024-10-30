Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,898.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after buying an additional 2,369,055 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $13,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $9,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.