Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Natera Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.53. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,082,374.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $73,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,930.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,904 shares of company stock worth $5,165,501 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

