National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:MFC FY2024 Earnings

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.64.

TSE MFC opened at C$41.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.96 and a 1 year high of C$42.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.45.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. Insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

