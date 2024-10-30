National Bank Financial Predicts Higher Earnings for Newmont

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NEM opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Newmont by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 460.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Newmont by 12.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 39,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 362.7% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

